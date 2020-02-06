WWE NXT Results & 5 Takeaways (2/5/20)

The February 5, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from the Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.
The show was headlined by a six-man tag team match that saw The Undisputed Era take on Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, and Matt Riddle.
WWE NXT Results (2/5/20)
- Angel Garza def. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott
- Dominik Dijakovic def. Killian Dain
- Mercedes Martinez def. Kacy Catanzaro
- NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin def. Tyler Breeze – Non-Title Match
- Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, and Matt Riddle def. The Undisputed Era by DQ
Here are the 5 takeaways from this week’s show:
5Pete Dunne & Matt Riddle Follow Up
The big question heading into this week’s show was what’s next for Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle.
WWE kicked off the show with the two stars as they made a grand start by having their own entrance while riding in a golf cart that was decorated. They had the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic trophy.
Dunne brought up how the last thing he thought was that he would be in a tag team with Riddle but Riddle thought it was meant to be. They made it known that they would be the next NXT Tag Team Champions. This led out the champs, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly, who came out to make fun of them.
They didn’t want to wait until Portland. However, Roderick Strong came out to calm them down. Riddle mocked Fish and Dunne stated that they would smoke the Undisputed Era at TakeOver: Portland.
This was a fun segment that further pushed this contest. Mission accomplished.