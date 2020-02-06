WWE NXT Results & 5 Takeaways (2/5/20)

5 Pete Dunne & Matt Riddle Follow Up

The big question heading into this week’s show was what’s next for Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle.

WWE kicked off the show with the two stars as they made a grand start by having their own entrance while riding in a golf cart that was decorated. They had the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic trophy.

Dunne brought up how the last thing he thought was that he would be in a tag team with Riddle but Riddle thought it was meant to be. They made it known that they would be the next NXT Tag Team Champions. This led out the champs, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly, who came out to make fun of them.

They didn’t want to wait until Portland. However, Roderick Strong came out to calm them down. Riddle mocked Fish and Dunne stated that they would smoke the Undisputed Era at TakeOver: Portland.

This was a fun segment that further pushed this contest. Mission accomplished.