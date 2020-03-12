WWE NXT Results & 5 Takeaways (3/11)

The March 11, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.
The show was headlined by Pete Dunne & Matt Riddle vs. The Undisputed Era to for the NXT Tag Team Titles.
WWE NXT Results (3/11/20)
- Keith Lee def. Cameron Grimes to retain the NXT North American Title
- Mia Yim def. Dakota Kai to qualify for the #1 Contender’s Ladder Match
- KUSHIDA def. Raul Mendoza
- Tegan Nox def. Deonna Purrazzo
- Pete Dunne & Matt Riddle def. The Undisputed Era to retain NXT Tag Team Titles
Here are the 5 takeaways from this week’s show:
5Keith Lee Retains NXT North American Title
WWE NXT North American Keith Lee made his latest title defense against Cameron Grimes on this show.
It was a hard-fought battle and they went back and forth just as expected. The right call and likely predictable for most fans, Lee successfully retained the title.
WWE set up this contest last week when Lee was doing a promo in the ring and Grimes came out to rant about what he can do in the ring. Lee said that Grimes made the gravest mistake of his life.
Grimes bragged about beating Dijakovic in less time than Lee did, which led to Lee knocking him out of the ring.
This appeared to be a match that was for the title in hopes of getting a bump in the ratings and something to keep Lee busy heading into WrestleMania weekend.
Post-match, Damian Priest attacked Lee with a pipe but Dominik Dijakovic ran Priest off. Lee then got up and thought Dijakovic was the one who attacked him so he powerbombed him. Apparently, this feud with all three stars will continue.
Teegan Nox and Mia Yim did not wrestle each other on this show. Yim wrestled Dakota Kai and Nox wrestled Deonna Purrazzo. If you guys are going to do editorials on the shows, you may want to actually watch the product.