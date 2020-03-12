WWE NXT Results & 5 Takeaways (3/11)

5 Keith Lee Retains NXT North American Title

WWE NXT North American Keith Lee made his latest title defense against Cameron Grimes on this show.

It was a hard-fought battle and they went back and forth just as expected. The right call and likely predictable for most fans, Lee successfully retained the title.

WWE set up this contest last week when Lee was doing a promo in the ring and Grimes came out to rant about what he can do in the ring. Lee said that Grimes made the gravest mistake of his life.

Grimes bragged about beating Dijakovic in less time than Lee did, which led to Lee knocking him out of the ring.

This appeared to be a match that was for the title in hopes of getting a bump in the ratings and something to keep Lee busy heading into WrestleMania weekend.

Post-match, Damian Priest attacked Lee with a pipe but Dominik Dijakovic ran Priest off. Lee then got up and thought Dijakovic was the one who attacked him so he powerbombed him. Apparently, this feud with all three stars will continue.