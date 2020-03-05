WWE NXT Results & 5 Takeaways (3/4)

The March 4, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from the Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.
The show was headlined by Roderick Strong vs. The Velveteen Dream inside of a steel cage.
WWE NXT Results (3/4)
- Dakota Kai def. Tegan Nox
- Chelsea Green def. Shotzi Blackheart to qualify for the #1 Contender’s Ladder Match
- The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly) def. Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan.
- Austin Theory def. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott
- Roderick Strong def. The Velveteen Dream
Here are the 5 takeaways from this week’s show:
5Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai
Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai took place inside of a steel cage on this show, which was heavily promoted.
It was the most recent and likely final match between the two stars. It was a fun way to kick off the show with going over Kai going over thanks to Raquel Gonzalez pinning Nox up against the fence and the door.
Their previous match was a Street Fight at the NXT TakeOver: Portland event back in February in Portland, Oregon at the Moda Center that aired on the WWE Network.
This feud started back in November at the NXT TakeOver: War Games III event with Kai turning heel by attacking Nox, which ended their friendship on WWE NXT TV.
After such a long feud, it’s time to move on and that’s what WWE did here.