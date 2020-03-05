WWE NXT Results & 5 Takeaways (3/4)

5 Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai

Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai took place inside of a steel cage on this show, which was heavily promoted.

It was the most recent and likely final match between the two stars. It was a fun way to kick off the show with going over Kai going over thanks to Raquel Gonzalez pinning Nox up against the fence and the door.

Their previous match was a Street Fight at the NXT TakeOver: Portland event back in February in Portland, Oregon at the Moda Center that aired on the WWE Network.

This feud started back in November at the NXT TakeOver: War Games III event with Kai turning heel by attacking Nox, which ended their friendship on WWE NXT TV.

After such a long feud, it’s time to move on and that’s what WWE did here.