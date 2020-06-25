WWE NXT Results (6/24): Title Headliner, Karrion Kross’ Dominance Continues

4 Cameron Grimes vs. Damien Priest

WWE booked Cameron Grimes vs. Damien Priest in a singles match after a one week build in the opening segment.

WWE did an angle where an hour before the show, Grimes had attacked Priest in the parking lot, and Priest sold his back, which was taped up.

The match was fine with the big-small man combo that has been working for decades in the pro wrestling business. The finish saw Grimes hit his finisher for the win.

Both stars are in an interesting spot as Grimes comes across as a mid-card talent who has his moments but mostly comes across as a comedy guy. On the flip side, for the majority of his time in NXT, Priest has been protected and pushed as a main player on the brand.

However, Priest finds himself in an interesting spot right now as he’s not in a top program. Perhaps that will change in the near future.