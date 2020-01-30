WWE NXT Results & 6 Takeaways (1/29/20)

The January 29, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from the Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.
The show was headlined by The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle in Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals.
WWE NXT Results (1/29/20)
- Finn Balor def. Trent Seven
- Shotzi Blackheart def. Deonna Purrazzo
- Dominik Dijakovic def. Damian Priest
- Tegan Nox defeated Dakota Kai
- Kayden Carter def. Chelsea Green
- Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle def. Grizzled Young Veterans
Here are the 6 takeaways from this week’s show:
6Finn Balor Stands Tall
Former NXT Champion Finn Balor was in action when he took on Trent Seven in a singles match.
WWE actually gave Seven some offense and rightfully so as he’s a heck of a worker. However, just like he should have, Balor went over in the end of a hard-hitting affair.
WWE set up this contest after Balor attacked Seven in a parking lot after Saturday’s Worlds Collide show in Houston, Texas. At this show, Balor beat Ilja Dragunov in a singles match while Seven and Tyler Bate lost to DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa).
Balor will take on Gargano at the NXT TakeOver: Portland event next month.