WWE NXT Results & 6 Takeaways (1/29/20)

The January 29, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from the Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.

The show was headlined by The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle in Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals.

WWE NXT Results (1/29/20)

Finn Balor def. Trent Seven

Shotzi Blackheart def. Deonna Purrazzo

Dominik Dijakovic def. Damian Priest

Tegan Nox defeated Dakota Kai

Kayden Carter def. Chelsea Green

Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle def. Grizzled Young Veterans

Here are the 6 takeaways from this week’s show:

