WWE NXT Results & 6 Takeaways (3/25)

The March 25, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.
The show was headlined by Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong in a singles match. Here are the 6 takeaways from this week’s show:
WWE NXT Results (3/25)
- Tyler Breeze def. Austin Theory
- Killian Dain def. Tehuti Miles
- Cameron Grimes def. Tony Nese
- Io Shirai def. Aliyah – Ladder Match Qualifying Match
- Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch def. Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink
- Candice LeRae def. Kayden Carter
- Matt Riddle def. Roderick Strong
6Qualifying Matches
Aliyah vs. Xia Li and Candice LeRae vs. Kayden Carter in qualifying matches for the Ladder Match to determine a new #1 contender for the NXT Women’s Title took place on this show.
Li was attacked backstage and replaced by Io Shirai, who went over on Aliyah while LeRae went over Carter. Chelsea Green, Mia Yim, and Tegan Nox have already secured spots in the bout.
This match was slated to take place at the NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay special on WrestleMania 36 weekend. However, that event was canceled. Now, this Ladder Match is slated to take place on an upcoming episode of NXT TV.
NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley will make her next title defense against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36.
Thus, the winner of this match will face the new #1 contender down the line at a date that has yet to be announced.