WWE NXT Results & 6 Takeaways (3/25)

6 Qualifying Matches

Aliyah vs. Xia Li and Candice LeRae vs. Kayden Carter in qualifying matches for the Ladder Match to determine a new #1 contender for the NXT Women’s Title took place on this show.

Li was attacked backstage and replaced by Io Shirai, who went over on Aliyah while LeRae went over Carter. Chelsea Green, Mia Yim, and Tegan Nox have already secured spots in the bout.

This match was slated to take place at the NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay special on WrestleMania 36 weekend. However, that event was canceled. Now, this Ladder Match is slated to take place on an upcoming episode of NXT TV.

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley will make her next title defense against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36.

Thus, the winner of this match will face the new #1 contender down the line at a date that has yet to be announced.