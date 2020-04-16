WWE NXT Results & 6 Takeaways (4/15)

6 Finn Balor Back In Action

Former WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor battled Imperium’s Fabian Aichner in a singles match on this show.

As expected, it was a stiff back and forth affair with Balor rightfully so going over.

This is the latest development in the build of Balor eventually challenging NXT UK Champion WALTER for the strap. Originally plans had called for this championship bout to take place at NXT TakeOver: Tampa earlier this month.

However, that wasn’t meant to be as the event got canceled due to the coronavirus. WALTER is stuck in the UK and won’t be able to make it to the United States for quite some time.

Thus, it appears that WWE will do a slow build to this match. The only problem is the unknown timetable as to when WALTER will be able to make it to the United States.