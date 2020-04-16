WWE NXT Results & 6 Takeaways (4/15)

The April 15, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from the Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.
The show was headlined by Matt Riddle and his new partner defending the NXT Tag Team Titles against The Undisputed Era.
WWE NXT Results (4/15)
- Finn Balor def. Fabian Aichner
- Xia Li def. Aliyah
- Akira Tozawa def. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott
- Tegan Nox def. Raquel Gonzalez
- Dexter Lumis def. Tehuti Miles
- NXT Tag Team Champions Matt Riddle & Timothy Thatcher def. The Undisputed Era
Here are the 6 takeaways from this week’s show:
6Finn Balor Back In Action
Former WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor battled Imperium’s Fabian Aichner in a singles match on this show.
As expected, it was a stiff back and forth affair with Balor rightfully so going over.
This is the latest development in the build of Balor eventually challenging NXT UK Champion WALTER for the strap. Originally plans had called for this championship bout to take place at NXT TakeOver: Tampa earlier this month.
However, that wasn’t meant to be as the event got canceled due to the coronavirus. WALTER is stuck in the UK and won’t be able to make it to the United States for quite some time.
Thus, it appears that WWE will do a slow build to this match. The only problem is the unknown timetable as to when WALTER will be able to make it to the United States.