WWE NXT Results & 6 Takeaways (4/22)

6 Drake Maverick Wrestles After WWE Release

An Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Match between Drake Maverick and Jake Atlas took place.

This was one of the most interesting matches of the night. Not because of the storyline of the bout because there wasn’t one, but the situation that Maverick finds himself in right now.

Atlas went over after hitting a cartwheel DDT for the win.

Last Wednesday, it was a dark day in WWE as the company decided to release several wrestlers and staff members as a way to cut costs due to the coronavirus. Maverick was one of those talents who were released by the company.

Despite this, WWE is pushing forward with booking Maverick in this tournament, which was announced prior to the releases that were made. Clearly, the likelihood of him winning the tournament is very small but the mentality that WWE has is quite intriguing.