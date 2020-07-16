WWE NXT Results (7/15): Io Shirai Defends Women’s Title, Grimes vs. Priest

4 Keith Lee Speaks

WWE had newly crowned NXT Champion Keith Lee address fans following his big title win.

Of course, Lee beat Adam Cole to snap his historic title reign as NXT Champion last week on NXT in a Winner Takes All Match.

Lee came out for an in-ring promo to open the show. He said the last few months have been trying for all of us and he understands that pain because losses hurt. He said that there’s something special about being in the ring and he stands before the fans as a double champion.

Lee knows that he has a target on his back and everyone wants a championship shot. He knows that chances created him to get to this point and thanked various people like Tim Brooks and the fans.

Lee would like to talk with Dominik Dijakovic, who came out to the ring. Lee thinks this moment is about both of them because Dijakovic pushed him to get him to this point and tested him to limits like no one else.

Lee suggested to William Regal that the first challenger for the titles should be Dijakovic. Dijakovic asked when and Lee said tonight and Dijakovic said yes.