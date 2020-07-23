WWE NXT Results (7/22/20): Kross vs. Dijakovic, Dain vs. Lumis

The July 22, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.

WWE NXT Results

Dexter Lumis def. Killian Dain

Breezango (Tyler Breeze & Fandango) def. Ever-Rise (Chase Parker & Matt Martel)

Shotzi Blackheart def. Aliyah

Timothy Thatcher def. Oney Lorcan

Karrion Kross def. Dominik Dijakovic

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Aliyah

A late addition to the card although WWE did have Robert Stone appear on WWE’s The Bump to announce that his client, Aliyah, would take on Shotzi Blackheart in a singles match.

Blackheart won with a backsplash off the top rope. She had taken out Stone during the match after he interfered by hitting him with a big boot on the apron. Mercedes Martinez attacked Shotzi after the match.

Clearly, WWE officials like Stone even though he split with Chelsea Green, who was headed to the main roster only for Vince McMahon to change his mind.

Aliyah and Blackheart did their best to get over the story they were trying to tell and had some time to do so but WWE still has a long way to go in order to get Aliyah and Blackheart over as stars rather than solid wrestlers.

This match was set up two weeks ago in an angle where Stone had offered Blackheart the opportunity to join his brand, but she denied him and he tossed coffee over his shoulder which hit Killian Dain. Eventually, Dain attacked Stone and Blackheart ran over Stone’s ankle with her tank, which she uses during her entrance.

Triple Threat Bout

The first of several Triple Threat qualifying matches was booked as the top bout featured on show saw Johnny Gargano vs. Roderick Strong vs. Bronson Reed.

The match was part of the big announcement that had been promised by NXT General Manager William Regal, who had given Keith Lee the chance to announce that he decided to vacate the NXT North American Title.

There will be a series of triple threat matches that will serve as qualifying matches. The winners of these matches will then advance to a Ladder Match at the NXT TakeOver XXX special during SummerSlam weekend to crown the new North American Champion.

Regarding this match, it was the best match of the night. Reed went over when he laid out Gargano before hitting a splash to Strong for the win.

Now, there are four more spots to be filled in the ladder match.

Who will earn a spot in the Ladder Match at #NXTTakeOver: XXX to crown a NEW NXT North American Champion???@bronsonreedwwe, @roderickstrong and @JohnnyGargano are going to WAR on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/rc5vkA5Zy7 — WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2020

Dexter Lumis vs. Killian Dain

Dexter Lumis faced Killian Dain in a singles match. Right out of the gate, this was a weird match style as you have a big guy in Dain while Lumis is a slow passing serial killer character.

They did their best to make the match work. Lumis is clearly a guy that Triple H believes could be a star on the NXT program and Dain was next on his list. Dain is a guy, who had just recently made his return, as someone that WWE pushed as a monster.

The two guys worked hard until the finish that saw Lumis hit his side slam signature move before locking in his arm/neck choke.

Lumis also broke out some new moves such as a leg drop that Hulk Hogan would be proud of and a front senton off the top rope.

.@DexterLumis is on a tear as he battles back against @KillianDain in a HARD-HITTING matchup on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/ZGcmMoGJ6f — WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2020

Dominik Dijakovic vs. Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross & Scarlett

Dominik Dijakovic went one-on-one with Karrion Kross.

Just like all of the other opponents that have been put in the way of Kross, he crushed Dijakovic. The finish came when Kross put the head of his opponent between the ring and steps and kicked the steel.

Dijakovic was out cold and Kross tossed him into the ring before landing a few strikes. NXT Champion Keith Lee came to ringside to tell Dijakovic to give up. Dijakovic said that he wanted it to continue. Kross ended up going over as Lee told him that he made a mistake.

The booking decision behind this contest made sense although Dijakovic has been someone that WWE officials have pushed since his arrival. He’s known as the great rival and friend of Lee.

Even last week when Lee beat Dijakovic to retain both titles, WWE had Kross watching from high above.

Clearly, Kross is in line for Lee, but it remains to be interesting to see how WWE gets there. Is he the next in line or does he wait until Adam Cole gets his rematch.