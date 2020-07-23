Wednesday, July 22, 2020

WWE NXT Results (7/22/20): Kross vs. Dijakovic, Dain vs. Lumis

NXT was an interesting show

By Andrew Ravens

The July 22, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. 

WWE NXT Results

  • Dexter Lumis def. Killian Dain
  • Breezango (Tyler Breeze & Fandango) def. Ever-Rise (Chase Parker & Matt Martel)
  • Shotzi Blackheart def. Aliyah
  • Timothy Thatcher def. Oney Lorcan
  • Karrion Kross def. Dominik Dijakovic

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Aliyah

A late addition to the card although WWE did have Robert Stone appear on WWE’s The Bump to announce that his client, Aliyah, would take on Shotzi Blackheart in a singles match. 

Blackheart won with a backsplash off the top rope. She had taken out Stone during the match after he interfered by hitting him with a big boot on the apron. Mercedes Martinez attacked Shotzi after the match.

Clearly, WWE officials like Stone even though he split with Chelsea Green, who was headed to the main roster only for Vince McMahon to change his mind. 

Aliyah and Blackheart did their best to get over the story they were trying to tell and had some time to do so but WWE still has a long way to go in order to get Aliyah and Blackheart over as stars rather than solid wrestlers. 

This match was set up two weeks ago in an angle where Stone had offered Blackheart the opportunity to join his brand, but she denied him and he tossed coffee over his shoulder which hit Killian Dain. Eventually, Dain attacked Stone and Blackheart ran over Stone’s ankle with her tank, which she uses during her entrance.

Triple Threat Bout

The first of several Triple Threat qualifying matches was booked as the top bout featured on show saw Johnny Gargano vs. Roderick Strong vs. Bronson Reed. 

The match was part of the big announcement that had been promised by NXT General Manager William Regal, who had given Keith Lee the chance to announce that he decided to vacate the NXT North American Title. 

There will be a series of triple threat matches that will serve as qualifying matches. The winners of these matches will then advance to a Ladder Match at the NXT TakeOver XXX special during SummerSlam weekend to crown the new North American Champion.

Regarding this match, it was the best match of the night. Reed went over when he laid out Gargano before hitting a splash to Strong for the win. 

Now, there are four more spots to be filled in the ladder match. 

Dexter Lumis vs. Killian Dain

Dexter Lumis faced Killian Dain in a singles match. Right out of the gate, this was a weird match style as you have a big guy in Dain while Lumis is a slow passing serial killer character. 

They did their best to make the match work. Lumis is clearly a guy that Triple H believes could be a star on the NXT program and Dain was next on his list. Dain is a guy, who had just recently made his return, as someone that WWE pushed as a monster. 

The two guys worked hard until the finish that saw Lumis hit his side slam signature move before locking in his arm/neck choke.

Lumis also broke out some new moves such as a leg drop that Hulk Hogan would be proud of and a front senton off the top rope. 

Dominik Dijakovic vs. Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross
Karrion Kross & Scarlett

Dominik Dijakovic went one-on-one with Karrion Kross.

Just like all of the other opponents that have been put in the way of Kross, he crushed Dijakovic. The finish came when Kross put the head of his opponent between the ring and steps and kicked the steel. 

Dijakovic was out cold and Kross tossed him into the ring before landing a few strikes. NXT Champion Keith Lee came to ringside to tell Dijakovic to give up. Dijakovic said that he wanted it to continue. Kross ended up going over as Lee told him that he made a mistake. 

The booking decision behind this contest made sense although Dijakovic has been someone that WWE officials have pushed since his arrival. He’s known as the great rival and friend of Lee. 

Even last week when Lee beat Dijakovic to retain both titles, WWE had Kross watching from high above. 

Clearly, Kross is in line for Lee, but it remains to be interesting to see how WWE gets there. Is he the next in line or does he wait until Adam Cole gets his rematch. 

Trending Articles

Impact

Impact Results (7/21): A New Era Begins

Impact 7/21 was the first episode following Slammiversary and featured several new signees making their AXS TV debut. The Good Brothers, Curt...
Read more
Wrestling News

Details On WWE’s Plans For A Nation of Domination Reboot

WWE has been discussing the formation of a new Nation of Domination, the late 90's faction comprised of African American wrestlers that...
Read more
Impact

Curt Hawkins Sends Virtual Superkick To Vince McMahon After Impact Return Announcement

The former Curt Hawkins is set to make his Impact Wrestling return soon. A new vignette aired for Brian Myers during Tuesday's Impact episode, which...
Read more
Wrestling News

The Big Show Reveals He Has No Interest In Becoming A WWE Producer

The Big Show has revealed he has no future interest in becoming a producer for WWE once his extensive in-ring career has...
Read more
Impact

Motor City Machine Guns End The North’s Historic Run With The Impact Tag Team Titles

The Motor City Machine Guns have captured the Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Championships. Tuesday's Impact Wrestling episode on...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (7/22): Sammy Guevara Returns, Cody Defends TNT Title

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. AEW announced a 8 team women's tag team tournament called the Deadly Draw...
Read more
WWE

WWE NXT Results (7/22/20): Kross vs. Dijakovic, Dain vs. Lumis

The July 22, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. 
Read more
AEW

AEW Announces Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament

AEW has made a special announcement that will feature wrestlers from its women’s roster.  During Wednesday’s episode of AEW...
Read more
AEW

Eddie Kingston Answers Open Challenge In AEW Debut

Eddie Kingston is All Elite.  Kingston made his AEW debut on this week’s episode of Dynamite in Jacksonville, Florida...
Read more
WWE

Keith Lee Relinquishes North American Title, Next NXT TakeOver Confirmed

WWE had NXT General Manager William Regal open Wednesday’s episode of NXT with a major announcement.  Clearly, WWE didn’t...
Read more
WWE

Eric Young Thinks WWE’s System Is Broken & Flawed Because Of Vince McMahon

Eric Young gave some interesting insight into the system that WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon has created now that he’s no...
Read more
WWE

WWE Executives Sell Stock Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings Report

Over the last year, WWE’s stock price has taken a significant hit from the all-time high of $99.25 per share back in...
Read more
WWE

Stephanie McMahon Talks WWE’s COVID-19 Precautionary Measures, Fans Attending Shows Again

Stephanie McMahon made an appearance on Ad Age Remotely where she discussed a wide range of interesting topics.  During...
Read more
AEW

AEW Rankings Report (7/22): MJF Retakes #1 Spot

AEW has released new rankings for 7/22. The biggest movement came in the men's singles division with Maxwell Jacob Friedman retaking the...
Read more
Impact

Eddie Edwards Talks IMPACT’s Locker Room and Relationship With Management

IMPACT Wrestling Champion Eddie Edwards recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. Edwards won the Championship at this past weekend’s Slammiversary event; winning...
Read more
WWE

Becky Lynch Talks Pregnancy With The Bella Twins (Video)

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch is the latest guest on the Bella Twins podcast. During the discussion, Lynch spoke candidly about her pregnancy,...
Read more
Wrestling News

Ruby Riott Releases Statement On Match Against Peyton Royce

Ruby Riott defeated Peyton Royce on RAW this week. The win avenges a loss Riott suffered to the Iiconics member on the...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC