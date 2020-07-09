WWE NXT Results (7/8): Winner Takes All Match, Street Fight

By
Andrew Ravens
The July 8, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. 

  • Candice LeRae def. Mia Yim – Street Fight
  • Bronson Reed def. Tony Nese
  • Johnny Gargano def. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott
  • Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza) def. Drake Maverick, Tyler Breeze & Fandango.
  • Mercedes Martinez def. Santana Garrett.
  • Keith Lee def. Adam Cole to win NXT Title

4Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Johnny Gargano

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Johnny Gargano was a late addition to this card as WWE had announced it on Tuesday. In fact, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels noted in a post on Twitter following the announcement that it could end up as the show-stealer. 

While it was very good with both guys being able to have a spotlight on the show, it wasn’t the best match on the show as that honor goes to Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee.

Scott continues to be a prospect who has star power written all over him. While yes, putting him in the ring with the type of star that Gargano is, he does get a rub, which is great. The only problem is the fact that he doesn’t win big matches. 

From a booking standpoint, WWE can only do that with certain stars for so long. Unless WWE is making a storyline of this, which is something that they did with Bayley while she was a babyface, it hurts Scott in the long run instead of helping him as his stock with fans drop. 

