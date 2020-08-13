WWE NXT Results (8/12): Velveteen Dream Returns, Reed vs. Priest, Karrion Kross

The August 12, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.

WWE NXT Results (8/12)

Karrion Kross def. Danny Burch

Santos Escobar def. Tyler Breeze

Mia Yim def. Indi Hartwell

Bronson Reed def. Damian Priest.

Mercedes Martinez & Aliyah (w/Robert Stone) def. Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro

Cameron Grimes def. The Velveteen Dream and KUSHIDA to advance to the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Adam Cole Wasn’t Happy

Killian Dain vs. Drake Maverick, the second match on the card, didn’t have a finish. Instead, The Undisputed Era came down to the ring and beat them down. Adam Cole got on the microphone to cut a promo on Pat McAfee as they’re just over a week from their match at NXT TakeOver: XXX.

Cole said that Pat isn’t welcomed in their world and just wants to play wrestler. He said that Pat runs his mouth on social media, but Pat kicked him when he had his hands behind his back. He reminded Pat that he is the longest-reigning NXT Champion of all-time. He said that at TakeOver, Pat is stepping into the ring with that guy.

He dared Pat to show up to NXT next week and if he has the guts then get into the ring so he can look Pat in the eyes and let him know that he’s going to whoop him at TakeOver. He said at that moment, Pat will know that he’s in over his head.

Karrion Kross Back In Action

Karrion Kross returned to the ring to face Danny Burch. This was booked and perceived to be a squash match. It turns out that was exactly what it was supposed to be.

It served as the opening contest. Kross ended the match with the cross jacket submission hold.

After the match, Keith Lee walked down to the ring with a contract in hand. Kross and Scarlett walked out of the ring. Lee said that the blame is on Kross and called him a b*tch for not coming at him first.

Lee said that he pleaded with William Regal with the promise that he wouldn’t touch Kross if he got a match at TakeOver. Regal signed it, Lee signed, and now Kross signed. The match is official for NXT TakeOver: XXX. Scarlett kissed the contract and slid it into the ring.

Lee opened the folder and a fireball shot out of it going right into the face of Lee. He was helped to the backstage area.

Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest

Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest in a singles match took place as a way to build more on a bigger match.

The two stars are slated to work the Ladder Match spot at NXT TakeOver: 30 to crown a new North American Champion alongside other stars. Actually, WWE set up this contest last week when the two stars exchanged words in the parking lot.

The big guys worked a fun back and forth type of match. Reed missed a splash off the top rope and Priest went for a signature move, but Reed hit a sunset flip into a roll up for the win.

Ladder Match Spot

Ladder Match Spot, Velveteen Dream Returns

A triple threat match that featured Kushida, Cameron Grimes, and an unknown opponent doing battle for the third Ladder Match spot at NXT TakeOver: 30 to crown a new North American Champion took place.

It turns out that the third competitor was The Velveteen Dream. He hasn’t been seen on television in a few months since he wrapped up his program with Adam Cole for the NXT Title. There had been some sexual allegations made against him, which made people think that this was the reason he disappeared from television.

The match didn’t get much time, but it was Grimes who went over. Grimes sent Dream to the floor after he had laid out Kushida and pinned Kushida to advance.

Post-match, Dream snapped and attacked Kushida. He hit him with a super kick. This led to Finn Balor appearing in the ring and having a staredown with him ahead of their match next week.

As a result, Grimes now joins Bronson Reed and Damien Priest as the other competitor in the match. More stars will be added to the bout in the coming week.

Santos Escobar Continues Dominance

NXT Cruiserweight Champion El Hijo Del Fantasma is now Santos Escobar

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar is set for non-title action as he’ll take on Tyler Breeze.

Just last week, WWE shot an angle where Legado del Fantasma attacked Breezango in the parking lot and abducted Fandango. Fandango was brought to the ring just a few minutes later and Escobar cut a promo about how Breezango disrespected and mocked lucha libre culture.

Breeze attempted to make a save for his tag team partner, he got laid out by Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. Now we had the match.

Esobar went over. Post-match, Wilde and Mendoza hit the ring during the match to attack Breeze. Fandango tried to make the save, but was taken out.