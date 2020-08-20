WWE NXT Results (8/19): Qualifying Matches, McAfee & Cole Have Showdown

The August 19, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.

WWE NXT Results (8/19)

Johnny Gargano def. Ridge Holland in an NXT North American Championship Ladder Match Qualifier

Dakota Kai def. Jessi Kamea

Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza) def. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Tyler Breeze & Fandango

Shotzi Blackheart & Rhea Ripley def. Mercedes Martinez & Aliyah (w/Robert Stone).

Velveteen Dream def. Finn Balor in an NXT North American Championship Ladder Match Qualifier

- Advertisement -

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Tag Team Action

Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley and Shotzi Blackheart were looking for payback on The Robert Stone Brand as they battled Aliyah and Mercedes Martinez.

This contest was set up last week when Martinez & Aliyah defeated Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro and after the match, Ripley came out to the ring and fought with Martinez. This led to Blackheart helping Ripley even the odds against Martinez and Aliyah.

If you recall, just two weeks ago, Martinez interfered in Ripley vs. Dakota Kai where she cost the former NXT Women’s Champion from becoming the number one contender to the NXT Women’s Championship.

Both stars have both feuded with the Robert Stone Brand since declining offers to join the group.

The finish saw Ripley powerbomb Mercedes over the barricade to the floor while Shotizi hit a dive onto Aliyah for the win.

Face-To-Face

Adam Cole and Pat McAfee were able to meet face-to-face ahead of their match at NXT TakeOver: XXX. This will be the promotional debut for the former NFL punter.

On the show, Cole came out with the rest of The Undisputed Era while McAfee came out with a few of his guys. McAfee stated that he knew Cole wouldn’t come alone so Cole told the group to leave and McAfee did the same. McAfee reminded him of when he laid him out with a punt kick and that outsmarted him in his own house.

McAfee said that it took one minute to knock out Cole, who claims to be the face of NXT. He said that he made Cole look like an amateur. He said that he has made money everywhere and Cole better hope that he doesn’t stay around. He said that he’s going to make Cole look bad in front of the fans and vowed to win come Saturday.

They had a staredown with security in between them. Cole took out the guards and made McAfee look intimidated. Until the groups came back down to the ring. Cole said that he would make McAfee his b*tch at TakeOver. Cole walked out of the ring to end the segment.

Johnny Gargano vs. Ridge Holland

Johnny Gargano. Image Credit: WWE.com

Johnny Gargano vs. Ridge Holland was the first of two second chance qualifying matches in order to decide the final two participants for the ladder match for the vacant North American Championship at TakeOver.

Both Gargano and Holland obviously had previous chances of winning their qualifying matches but failed. Holland is from the NXT UK brand, but has been on NXT TV more as of late.

It was a hard-hitting type of match. They actually left the botch spot that was scary, which was a powerslam by Holland that went wrong and saw Gargano land right on his neck.

Gargano went over in the contest with his finisher. He advances to the match. Mauro Ranallo mentioned on commentary that this will be Gargano’s 18th appearance at TakeOver, which is impressive.

Finn Balor vs. Velveteen Dream

Velveteen Dream

Finn Balor vs. Velveteen Dream was the second of two second chance qualifying matches in order to decide the final two participants for the ladder match for the vacant North American Championship at TakeOver.

Dream had just returned last week after a hiatus. He filled the spot of the unknown star in a triple threat match that featured Kushida and Cameron Grimes, which saw Grimes win. Post-match, Dream snapped and attacked Kushida. This led to Balor appearing in the ring and having a staredown with him

In this contest, there was a lot of outside interference including a referee bump. Johnny Gargano, Damien Priest, and Cameron Grimes got involved. Eventually, Dream hit his finisher to Balor for the win.

After the match, Bronson Reed came out and laid out Dream with his finisher. He stood tall with the title to close the show.

Six-Man Tag Team Match

NXT Cruiserweight Champion El Hijo Del Fantasma is now Santos Escobar

Legado del Fantasma (NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde) vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott & Breezango in a six-man tag match was booked.

Yet another week with these guys. It’s been pretty clear that WWE is building to Scott challenging Escobar for the NXT Cruiserweight Title, but when that will happen still remains to be seen.

Escobar hit his finisher on Breeze for the win. The match was solid and it continues to the dominance of this group, but more importantly Escobar. It’s just a matter of time before they book Scott challenging Escobar for the title.

Scott nearly pinned the champion in this contest. Plus, they kept him strong by having Breeze take the pinfall.