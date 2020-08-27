Wednesday, August 26, 2020

WWE NXT Results (8/26): Karrion Kross Vacates Title, Tomasso Ciampa Returns

NXT was an interesting show

By Andrew Ravens

The August 26, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. 

WWE NXT Results (8/26)

  • Breezango def. Imperium to win NXT Tag Team Titles
  • Tommaso Ciampa vs. Jake Atlas ends in No Contest
  • Shotzi Blackheart def. Mia Yim
  • Santos Escobar def. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott to retain NXT Cruiserweight Title
  • Kyle O’Reilly def. Drake Maverick
  • Dakota Kai & Raquel González def. Io Shirai & Rhea Ripley 
- Advertisement -

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Karrion Kross & Scarlett Kicked It Off, But Said Goodbye To NXT Title

Karrion Kross defeated Keith Lee to become the new NXT Champion
Karrion Kross defeated Keith Lee to become the new NXT Champion

Karrion Kross & Scarlett opened the show with an in-ring promo. Kross was wearing a sling. 

Of course, Kross is coming off his biggest win thus far in his career under the WWE NXT banner as he dethroned Keith Lee to win the NXT Title this past Saturday night at NXT TakeOver: XXX. However, in the process, Kross suffered a shoulder injury. 

Kross said that he warned everyone and it happened, he kept good on his word when he ripped the NXT Title from Lee’s hands. He said that when you go to war, you should casualties on all sides. He said that his shoulder is separated and he’s in pain, but he enjoys it.

He said that he’s a realist and there’s no way that WWE will allow him to defend the title. He said that the obstacles in his way are part of the path. Kross put the title down and said that this is a warning as it changes nothing.

He said that everyone will pay the toll and god help the person who is champion. Thus, he has given up the title. 

Later in the show, William Regal announced that there will be a 60 Minute Iron Man Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the new NXT Champion on next week’s show. Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa is booked. 

WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Imperium put the NXT Tag Team Titles on the line against Breezango in what seems to be a feud that will not end. However, Fandango did earn the title shot. 

Cruiserweight Championship Match

NXT Cruiserweight Champion El Hijo Del Fantasma is now Santos Escobar
NXT Cruiserweight Champion El Hijo Del Fantasma is now Santos Escobar

After weeks and weeks of build, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott finally got his shot at the Cruiserweight Championship from Santos Escobar. 

This was a solid match as both guys worked hard to put on a compelling story. The finish was interesting as Scott was close to winning the title. However, Escobar put on his old mask and hit a headbutt to score the pinfall. 

Their history goes back quite some time as Scott defeated Escobar earlier this year in NXT’s Cruiserweight Title Tournament. 

What’s more interesting is that Scott is the only person who’s beaten Escobar in WWE. Scott almost got another win over Escobar just last week in a six-man tag match, but failed to do so. 

Tommaso Ciampa Returns

Tommaso Ciampa
Tommaso Ciampa (Photo: WWE)

After being crushed by Karrion Kross at the NXT TakeOver: In Your House event, Tommaso Ciampa had been kept off television. That all changed on Wednesday’s episode of NXT. 

Ciampa did so when he took on Jake Atlas in a singles match. He destroyed the poor guy and controlled the entire match.

He took him outside of the ring for further damage that led to him getting stretchered out, but Ciampa added insult to injury when he hit a DDT off the stretcher. There was no winner. 

This was a good showing for Ciampa, who is apparently going back to his old ways. 

Io Shirai & Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel González

Io Shirai
Io Shirai

NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai & Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel González was booked in a tag team match. It actually served as the main event. 

This match came after Saturday’s NXT TakeOver: XXX event where Shirai retained her NXT Women’s Championship against Kai. Post-match, Gonzalez attacked Shirai until Ripley made the save. After Gonzalez and Kai backed away, Ripley took a look at Shirai and her title belt before leaving.

At the end of the match, Mercedes Martinez took out Ripley on the outside. However, she managed to get the tag from Io, but wasn’t 100%. Raquel hit a power slam to Ripley for the win. 

With Raquel getting the pinfall, we might see her in the title picture whether that’s her being at Kai’s side again or challenging for the title again. Meanwhile, Ripley is going to want to get revenge on Martinez for that interference. 

Trending Articles

NXT

Wade Barrett Reportedly Set To Return To WWE This Wednesday

Former WWE Superstar Wade Barrett (real name Stu Bennett) is set to return to the promotion for this week's episode of NXT....
Read more
Wrestling News

News Regarding Samoa Joe’s In-Ring Career

WWE's Samoa Joe has been impressing the WWE Universe with his commentary skills on Monday Night Raw. The Superstar is also set...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Issues Statement On Virtual Fan Who Displayed KKK Imagery In Thunderdome

WWE's Thunderdome has been the home to 3 shows since last Friday's Smackdown. During last night's edition of WWE RAW, images of...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Thunderdome Financial Details Revealed

New details regarding WWE's deal with Orlando's Amway Center have been revealed. WWE's agreement with the venue extends until the end of...
Read more
AEW

Top AEW Star To Be Out Of Action For Extended Time

Cody Rhodes will be off television for an extended period of time. "The American Nightmare" lost the TNT Championship...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Results

WWE NXT Results (8/26): Karrion Kross Vacates Title, Tomasso Ciampa Returns

The August 26, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. 
Read more
WWE

Breezango Win WWE NXT Tag Team Championships

Breezango has been able to capture the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles.  In the opening contest of Wednesday’s episode...
Read more
Wrestling News

Karrion Kross Relinquishes WWE NXT Title Due To Injury

Karrion Kross was WWE NXT Champion for just a few days.  During Wednesday’s episode of NXT, Kross kicked off...
Read more
WWE

Ric Flair Discusses Going Off Script During Recent RAW Promo

Ric Flair has talked about his memorable segment on Monday Night RAW a few weeks ago that closed out the show. 
Read more
WWE

WWE’s Plan To Prevent Virtual Fans From Showing Inappropriate Images

Although it appears that the ThunderDome has been a success for WWE with helping its viewership numbers get a boost, there have...
Read more
WWE

Bray Wyatt Posts Cryptic Message To Goldberg

Bray Wyatt took to Twitter today and issued a cryptic message to WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. "Dearest @Goldberg, Don’t worry old friend we fixed...
Read more
AEW

AEW Rankings Report 8/26: Cody Falls To #3

AEW has released new top-5 rankings for the week of August 26th, 2020. The big change in the rankings this week comes...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Thunderdome Financial Details Revealed

New details regarding WWE's deal with Orlando's Amway Center have been revealed. WWE's agreement with the venue extends until the end of...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results 8/25: Deonna Purrazzo vs Jordynne Grace Ironman Match

Impact Wrestling on August 25th, 2020 featured the second night of Emergence. The show was headlined by a 30-Minute Ironman match between...
Read more
Wrestling News

Triple H Talks About Competing With AEW, Raw’s Runtime, Cancel Culture

Triple H recently joined The Bill Simmons Podcast, where he broached the competition between WWE's NXT and AEW Dynamite each Wednesday night. He...
Read more
Wrestling News

Randy Orton On ‘New School’ Wrestling, Storytelling

WWE Superstar Randy Orton has shared his thoughts on old school versus new school pro wrestling. He opened up about the subject...
Read more
Wrestling News

Booker T On Renee Young Leaving WWE, Keith Lee Vs. Karrion Kross

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared his thoughts on Renee Young's decision to leave WWE. During his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC