WWE NXT Results (9/8): New Champion, Steel Cage Headliner

The September 8, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from the Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.

WWE NXT Results

Finn Balor def. Adam Cole to become the new NXT Champion

The Velveteen Dream def. Ashante Adonis

Bronson Reed def. Austin Theory

Roderick Strong def. Killian Dain

Rhea Ripley def. Mercedes Martinez

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Sudden Death Battle

Finn Balor returns to NXT

Fans had to wait a week, but man did it deliver. The sudden death battle opened the broadcast as Finn Balor and Adam Cole faced off in a one-fall match to crown the new NXT Champion.

Some fans enjoyed the cliffhanger ending to last week’s show where the Fatal 4-Way Iron Man Match headlined but ended in a tie. There were others who didn’t like the finish as WWE was promising a new champion.

Either way, this was a hot way to open Tuesday’s show with both wrestlers putting on a memorable performance. They shot it with both wrestlers coming out with their entrances.

In the end, after a back and forth affair, it was Balor hitting a DDT off the top rope for the win.

Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory

Austin Theory

Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory in a singles match took place in what felt more of a filler contest rather than something that meant something.

Reed had the majority of the offense and won with a splash off the top rope.

Clearly, WWE is building up Reed as a player in the brand and one who is close to getting an NXT North American Title Match from Damian Priest.

On the flip side, Theory needs to find himself and do it fast as he was dropped from the main roster but has made a notable splash since returning to NXT.

Killian Dain vs. Roderick Strong

Killian Dain vs. Roderick Strong in a singles bout was a late addition to the card as WWE had announced it on Monday morning.

From a booking standpoint, the bout made sense as Dain has been feuding with the Undisputed Era over the last few weeks. From a match standpoint, something was off and they didn’t click.

Dain went for a splash off the top rope, but he had to knock Bobby Fish off the apron and that allowed Strong to score the win.

Post-match, Strong and Fish beatdown Dain until Drake Maverick ran out, but he got taken out. Dain grabbed a pipe and chased them off. Maverick went to shake Dain’s hand, but got punched out for it.

WWE likes Dain as someone who they can build up as a monster, but it seems like this idea has played out for quite some time with WWE not getting the exact results they want. Thus, they go back to the original starting point then play it out for a few weeks and then repeat.

Steel Cage Match

Rhea Ripley

As promised, the Steel Cage Match between Rhea Ripley and Mercedes Martinez was the main event.

WWE had been building off to a blow off between these two and they delivered. They used the cage throughout the match, but clearly no blood. Ripley brought chairs, a kendo stick, and a table into the ring with her to be used.

The hard fought battle was finished with Ripley hitting her finisher off the middle rope through a table for the win.

Now that this feud is over, let’s hope that WWE books Ripley back to the top of the card with the NXT Women’s Title. WWE has been trying to build up Martinez as the next big star, but with them still doing comedy with Robert Stone, it’s hard to take her seriously although Stone is very good in his role.