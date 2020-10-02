WWE NXT Returning To Live Weekly Format, Reasons For Performance Center Move

News broke late Thursday night that WWE would not be airing the NXT TakeOver 31 show from Full Sail University. Instead, the show will be moving to the Performance Center.

It was also reported how the NXT TV show would also take place from the training facility. Pwinsider.com reported today that starting this coming Wednesday, the TV shows will no longer be taped in advance, but rather air live every week going forward.

- Advertisement -

Regarding NXT TakeOver 31, Wrestling Inc reports that there are several reasons as to why WWE amicably left Full Sail University.

It was noted that the main reason is due to the students as before the pandemic, they have used students in various capacities from camera personnel and production assistants. Since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, that hasn’t been the case due to NXT being a closed set with WWE personnel only. There are also no plans to use students as fans as Full Sail won’t allow fans to attend live shows on campus.

Finally, with the recent outbreaks in NXT and the university partially re-opened to in-student learning, NXT uses some of the conference rooms in the building across that students use when WWE isn’t taping NXT.

With WWE setting up another training facility and the reasons mentioned above, the feeling of keeping everyone close and them being the only ones using the facilities played a factor.