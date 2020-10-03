WWE NXT TakeOver 31 Betting Odds

The final betting odds have been released for the WWE NXT TakeOver 31 event from Orlando, Florida at the Performance Center.

The card for the show that takes place this Sunday appears to be finalized as only 5 matches have been announced. It’s possible that a sixth match is added whether that be on the main card or pre-show.

Some of the more notable odds include the main event between WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly as Balor is listed as a clear favorite over the underdog.

There are no titles expected to change, according to the odds. It should be noted that odds are not out yet for WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott.

WWE NXT TakeOver 31 Odds

As a reminder, we will be providing coverage of the show this Sunday. The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Here are the final betting odds:

WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor (1/7) vs. Kyle O’Reilly (4/1)

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai (4/9) vs. Candice LeRae (13/8)

WWE NXT North American Champion Damian Priest (1/2) vs. Johnny Gargano (6/4)

KUSHIDA (5/4) vs. The Velveteen Dream (4/7)

