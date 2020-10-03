Saturday, October 3, 2020

WWE NXT TakeOver 31 Betting Odds

By Andrew Ravens
NXT Takeover 31
NXT Takeover 31

The final betting odds have been released for the WWE NXT TakeOver 31 event from Orlando, Florida at the Performance Center.

The card for the show that takes place this Sunday appears to be finalized as only 5 matches have been announced. It’s possible that a sixth match is added whether that be on the main card or pre-show. 

- Advertisement -

Some of the more notable odds include the main event between WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly as Balor is listed as a clear favorite over the underdog.

There are no titles expected to change, according to the odds. It should be noted that odds are not out yet for WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott.

WWE NXT TakeOver 31 Odds

As a reminder, we will be providing coverage of the show this Sunday. The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Here are the final betting odds:

  • WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor (1/7) vs. Kyle O’Reilly (4/1)
  • WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai (4/9) vs. Candice LeRae (13/8)
  • WWE NXT North American Champion Damian Priest (1/2) vs. Johnny Gargano (6/4)
  • KUSHIDA (5/4) vs. The Velveteen Dream (4/7)

Top NXT Star Was ‘Shocked’ By Pat McAfee’s Debut Match

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

WWE Taking Over Talent’s Twitch Accounts

Last month, reports circulated that WWE had issued a ban on its talent working with 3rd parties such as Twitch and YouTube....
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Reportedly Moving WrestleMania 37 To Raymond James Stadium

Kevin Owens may once again have his opportunity to jump off the pirate ship at Raymond James Stadium. News is coming in...
Read more
WWE

Paige’s Statement On Her Twitch Account After WWE Take Over Report

Paige has gained quite the following on the Twitch platform and based on her recent comments, it’s something that is special to...
Read more
Wrestling News

NXT Takeover Will Have A “New Look” This Sunday At WWE PC

WWE's NXT brand has been filming shows in their longtime home of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. According to a...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (10/2): Roman Reigns & Jey Uso, The Fiend Attacks

WWE SmackDown aired from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center. It was the first episode of SmackDown following WWE Clash of Champions....
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Results

WWE SmackDown Results (10/2): Roman Reigns & Jey Uso, The Fiend Attacks

WWE SmackDown aired from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center. It was the first episode of SmackDown following WWE Clash of Champions....
Read more
WWE

WWE NXT TakeOver 31 Betting Odds

The final betting odds have been released for the WWE NXT TakeOver 31 event from Orlando, Florida at the Performance Center.
Read more
WWE

WWE NXT Returning To Live Weekly Format, Reasons For Performance Center Move

News broke late Thursday night that WWE would not be airing the NXT TakeOver 31 show from Full Sail University. Instead, the...
Read more
WWE

Paige’s Statement On Her Twitch Account After WWE Take Over Report

Paige has gained quite the following on the Twitch platform and based on her recent comments, it’s something that is special to...
Read more
Wrestling News

Joey Ryan Files 3rd Lawsuit Against Canadian Accuser

It has been previously reported that Joey Ryan has launched two separate lawsuits against groups of people who publicly accused him of...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Reportedly Moving WrestleMania 37 To Raymond James Stadium

Kevin Owens may once again have his opportunity to jump off the pirate ship at Raymond James Stadium. News is coming in...
Read more
Wrestling News

NXT Takeover Will Have A “New Look” This Sunday At WWE PC

WWE's NXT brand has been filming shows in their longtime home of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. According to a...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Taking Over Talent’s Twitch Accounts

Last month, reports circulated that WWE had issued a ban on its talent working with 3rd parties such as Twitch and YouTube....
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite & NXT Viewership Both Up This Week

AEW and NXT both saw viewership increases this week, despite stiff competition from Game 1 of the NBA finals, MLB playoff games...
Read more
Wrestling News

Roman Reigns Tribal Chief Crowning Ceremony Announced for SmackDown

All hail the Tribal Chief. Paul Heyman recently bestowed this moniker upon his new client, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. On SmackDown,...
Read more
Wrestling News

Arn Anderson Files To Trademark “The Four Horsemen”

AEW coach Arn Anderson has filed to trademark the phrase, "The Four Horsement." A search of the United States...
Read more
Wrestling News

Stephanie McMahon Named #2 Most Influential Chief Marketing Officer

Stephanie McMahon has been listed as the #2 most influential marketing officer in the world by Forbes. The famous magazine posted its...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC