Saturday, October 3, 2020

WWE NXT TakeOver 31 Final Card

Here's the lineup

By Andrew Ravens
NXT Takeover 31
NXT Takeover 31

The card for Sunday’s (October 4, 2020) WWE NXT TakeOver 31 event has been finalized.

The company has yet to officially announce the main event of this event that takes place in Orlando, Florida at the Performance Center and will air on the WWE Network. The belief is that this special will be headlined by WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly.

This show marks the fourth special for the yellow brand in 2020, which features a stacked lineup. There are a total of five matches booked for this show with four of them being championship matches. It’s possible that another match could be added. 

As a reminder, we will be providing coverage of this special on Sunday evening. Here’s the final card:

WWE NXT TakeOver: 31 Card

  • WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly
  • WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae
  • WWE NXT North American Champion Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano
  • KUSHIDA vs. The Velveteen Dream
  • WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

Top NXT Star Was ‘Shocked’ By Pat McAfee’s Debut Match

What are your thoughts on this card and the feuds that WWE is presenting to their fans? Sound off in the comment section.

