WWE NXT TakeOver 31 Final Card

The card for Sunday’s (October 4, 2020) WWE NXT TakeOver 31 event has been finalized.

The company has yet to officially announce the main event of this event that takes place in Orlando, Florida at the Performance Center and will air on the WWE Network. The belief is that this special will be headlined by WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly.

This show marks the fourth special for the yellow brand in 2020, which features a stacked lineup. There are a total of five matches booked for this show with four of them being championship matches. It’s possible that another match could be added.

As a reminder, we will be providing coverage of this special on Sunday evening. Here’s the final card:

WWE NXT TakeOver: 31 Card

WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae

WWE NXT North American Champion Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano

KUSHIDA vs. The Velveteen Dream

WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

What are your thoughts on this card and the feuds that WWE is presenting to their fans? Sound off in the comment section.