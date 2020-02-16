WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland Final Card

The card for tonight’s (Sunday, February 16, 2020) WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland event has been finalized.

The company has yet to officially announce the main event of this event that takes place in Portland, Oregon at the Moda Center and will air on the WWE Network. There is speculation that this special will be headlined by WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa.

This show marks the first special for the yellow brand in 2020, which features a stacked lineup. There are a total of six matches booked for this show with four of them being championship matches.

As a reminder, we will be providing coverage of this special later tonight. Here’s the final card:

WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland Card

NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly) vs. Pete Dunne & Matt Riddle

Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

Street Fight: Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox

WWE NXT North American Champion Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic

What are your thoughts on this card and the feuds that WWE is presenting to their fans? Sound off in the comment section.