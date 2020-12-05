Saturday, December 5, 2020
Home WWE

WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames Betting Odds

Here are the odds

By Andrew Ravens

The final betting odds have been released for the WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames event.

The card for the show that takes place this Sunday appears to be finalized as only 5 matches have been announced. It’s possible that a sixth match is added whether that be on the main card or pre-show. 

Some of the more notable odds include The Undisputed Era is favored to win the Men’s WarGames Match while Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, and Io Shirai are favored to win the Women’s WarGames Match

- Advertisement -

There are no titles expected to change, according to the odds.

WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames Odds

As a reminder, we will be providing coverage of the show this Sunday. The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Here are the final betting odds:

WWE NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff 1/2 vs. Johnny Gargano 3/2 vs. Damien Priest 9/4- Triple Threat Match

Cameron Grimes +200 vs. Dexter Lumis -250 – Strap Match

WarGames Match: The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish) -300 vs. The Kings of NXT +240 (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch)

WarGames Match: Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, and Io Shirai -200 vs. Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Raquel Gonzalez, Indie Heartwell, and Dakota Kai +150

Keith Lee Opens Up On Feeling Like He Abandoned WWE NXT

Latest Wrestling News

CM Punk Reveals If He Watches NXT

NXT Anutosh Bajpai -
Former WWE champion CM Punk took on his Twitter yesterday to offer some high praise to two members of the current NXT roster, while...
Read more

Eric Bischoff Reveals The One Thing He Hated About Triple H’s Character

WWE Anutosh Bajpai -
Eric Bischoff has stayed active in the wrestling business even after the folding of WCW and the former WCW President has worked backstage roles...
Read more

WWE SmackDown Results (12/4): Roman Reigns Attacks Jey, Title Matches Set For TLC

Results Robert Lentini -
WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Roman Reigns & Jey Uso battled Kevin Owns & Otis in the main...
Read more

Big Matches Added To WWE TLC, Updated Card

WWE Andrew Ravens -
WWE announced a few new matches on Friday night for the upcoming TLC pay-per-view event.  First up is Bray Wyatt’s The Fiend character taking on...
Read more

WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames Betting Odds

WWE Andrew Ravens -
The final betting odds have been released for the WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames event. The card for the show that takes place this Sunday appears...
Read more

Melina Responds To Fan Asking About Reports She Signed With WWE

WWE Andrew Ravens -
Melina has further commented on reports that she had signed with WWE.  It was first reported by PWinsider.com back in September that she had come...
Read more

AEW Dynamite To Be Preempted Christmas Week

AEW Andrew Ravens -
It appears that the AEW Dynamite episode to air during Christmas week will have to change dates thanks to the NBA, which released its...
Read more

Handicap Match & Firefly Fun House Set For Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE Andrew Ravens -
WWE has announced two things ahead of Monday’s episode of RAW.  Last week on RAW, AJ Styles became the number 1 contender for the WWE...
Read more

Results

Results

WWE SmackDown Results (12/4): Roman Reigns Attacks Jey, Title Matches Set For TLC

Robert Lentini -
WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Roman Reigns & Jey Uso battled Kevin Owns & Otis in the main...
Read more
MLW

MLW Fusion Results (12/2): The Opera Cup Continues

Ian Carey -
Major League Wrestling presented another episode of Fusion on December 2nd, 2020. This week's show featured two matches in the Opera Cup tournament and...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming Results: Moxley vs. Omega, Sting Debuts

Robert Lentini -
AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming aired live from Daily's Place. Jon Moxley defended the AEW Championship against Kenny Omega in the main event. In...
Read more
Results

WWE NXT Results (12/2): Ladder Match, Leon Ruff & Damian Priest Team Up

Andrew Ravens -
The December 2, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center. WWE NXT Results  Leon...
Read more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC