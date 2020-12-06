Sunday, December 6, 2020
WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames Final Card, Live Coverage

Here's the final card

By Andrew Ravens

The card for Sunday’s (December 6, 2020) WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames event has been finalized.

The company has yet to officially announce the main event of this event that takes place in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center and will air on the WWE Network, but this special will be headlined by the Men’s WarGames Match. 

This show marks the final special for the yellow brand in 2020, which features a stacked lineup. There are a total of five matches booked for this show with one of them being championship matches.

As a reminder, we will be providing coverage of this special on Sunday night with results, takeaways, and match posts. Here’s the final card:

WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames Card

  • WWE NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Damien Priest – Triple Threat Match
  • Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis – Strap Match
  • WarGames Match: The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish) vs. The Kings of NXT (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch)
  • WarGames Match: Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, and Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Raquel Gonzalez, Indie Heartwell, and Dakota Kai
  • Timothy Thatcher vs. Tommaso Ciampa – Singles Match

Keith Lee Opens Up On Feeling Like He Abandoned WWE NXT

What are your thoughts on this card and the feuds that WWE is presenting to their fans? Sound off in the comment section.

