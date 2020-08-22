WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX Betting Odds

The final betting odds have been released for the WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX event from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.

The card for the show that takes place this Saturday has been finalized as only 6 matches have been announced.

Some of the more notable odds include the main event between WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee and Karrion Kross being even at -140, which means the oddsmakers don’t know who will win in addition to Damien Priest being favored to win the North American Title in the five-way Ladder Match.

WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX Odds

As a reminder, we will be providing coverage of the show this Sunday. The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Here are the final betting odds:

WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee (-140) vs. Karrion Kross (even)

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai (-700) vs. Dakota Kai (+400)

Bronson Reed (11/4) vs. Damian Priest (3/2) vs. Cameron Grimes (13/2) vs. Johnny Gargano (13/4) vs. Velveteen Dream (5/1) – Ladder Match to crown new NXT North American Champion

Adam Cole (-180) vs. Pat McAfee (+140)

Finn Balor (even) vs. Timothy Thatcher (-115)

Legado del Fantasma (3/1) vs. Breezango (2/1) vs. Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan (1/2) – #1 Contender’s Triple Threat Match (Pre-Show)

WWE SummerSlam Betting Odds For Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton