Friday, July 24, 2020

WWE NXT UK Returning With A Tournament?, Vignette Airs For NXT UK Superstar

By Scott Lazara
NXT UK
NXT UK

A tournament for the WWE NXT UK brand could be announced soon.

WWE filed to trademark “Heritage Cup” and “NXT UK Heritage Cup” on July 20th. This appears to be the name of a planned tournament for the brand.

The following trademark use description was filed for each name with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fans; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

The status of the NXT UK brand has been up in the air as of late due to the coronavirus pandemic. There is no word yet on when they will be able to start taping new content, but now it looks like they could return in a big way with a tournament.

Despite the hiatus for the brand, the weekly NXT UK show on the WWE Network has continued to air during the pandemic. There has been no new content for several months now, but they are airing “Best Of” or compilation shows each Thursday.

This week’s NXT UK show was another “Best Of” show but they did air a vignette for Saxon Huxley. NXT UK’s “Best Of” shows usually feature older matches, but recently they started airing talent vignettes to build Superstars up for when the brand returns to normal operations. Huxley’s new vignette featured a promo on how he’s been in solitude for too long, watching everything get torn down to ruins. Huxley said he’s coming for everyone after being locked away for too long, and he has a plan to wash the world away. He went on to declare that this is his birth, and the end of everyone else.

Huxley tweeted a screenshot from the vignette, seen below. He wrote, “ISOLATION. THE BIRTH OF ME. THE END OF YOU. THERE HE GOES. #NXTUK [chains emoji]”

It’s worth noting that the NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin event is still on the schedule for Sunday, October 25th at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. That event was originally scheduled for April 26th, and was pushed back due to COVID-19.

