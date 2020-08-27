WWE NXT Viewership For This Week’s Unopposed Show

Wednesday’s edition of NXT from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL averaged 824,000 viewers, down from 853,000 last week. The show did a 0.24 rating in the Adults 18-49 demographic (even with last week) and finished 24th on cable for the evening.

This was the second consecutive week that NXT ran unopposed and without direct competition from AEW Dynamite, which airs tonight on TNT.

The post-Takeover episode of NXT went up against the Republican National Convention and news coverage of the Hurricane Laura storm.

NXT saw Karrion Kross relenquish the NXT Championship due to injury, Breezango capture the NXT tag team championships from Imperium and a hot main event featuring Dakota Kai & Raquel González defeating Io Shirai & Rhea Ripley.

AEW has been preempted the past two weeks due to the NBA playoffs. Next week, NXT will also be preempted and will air Tuesday night instead of Wednesday.

The main event of next week’s ‘Super Tuesday’ edition of NXT will feature a 60-minute 4-way Iron Man Match to determine the next NXT Champion. The participants will be Finn Balor, Tomasso Ciampa, Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano.