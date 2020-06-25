NXT Scores Big Viewership Win Over AEW, Dynamite Tops In Key Demo (6/24)

Viewership data is in for this week’s battle in the WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Wednesday Night War.

NXT won the night in total viewers, but not in the key 18-49 demo. Here is the breakdown of the live and same-night DVR viewership, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

WWE NXT Viewership

NXT on the USA Network averaged 786,000 viewers, up last week’s 746,000 In the 18-49 demo, they drew a 0.19 rating, down from 0.20 last week.

The episode featured Karrion Kross vs. Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes vs. Damien Priest, and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee vs. Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano with the winner advancing to the Winner Take All Match against Adam Cole on July 8th.

AEW Dynamite Viewership

AEW Dynamite on TNT was watched by 633,000 viewers, down from the 772,000 viewers last week. In the 18-49 demo, Dynamite pulled in a 0.22 rating, down from the 0.28 rating that the show did last week.

AEW Dynamite featured bouts such as Santana vs. Matt Hardy, Brodie Lee, and Colt Cabana vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela, Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus, Brian Cage in action, a faceoff between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy, and FTR vs. SCU.