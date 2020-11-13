WWE Offering Lower-Money Contracts To Released Talent

WWE released several wrestlers back in April and since that time, continues to release employees. The company just fired a number of people who worked in the live event department of the company.

Due to the financial hit of the coronavirus and WWE needing to keep profits up, the company decided to do mass talent and staff cuts. It has to be noted that WWE is making more money than ever thanks to huge money deals from FOX and the USA Network.

- Advertisement -

Among the wrestlers released back in April includes the likes of Miro, The Good Brothers, Serena Deeb, No Way Jose, EC3, and others. Many of the released wrestlers have found new homes in Impact Wrestling, ROH, and AEW.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that some of the released talents that eventually went to work elsewhere were offered to return for less money.

There is no word on who was offered lower-money contracts, but it was reported by Fightful that one of the names WWE is interested in bringing back is No Way Jose.

All the way back to June it was reported that WWE had been contacting wrestlers about possibly returning to the company.

WWE Reportedly Interested In Re-Signing No Way Jose