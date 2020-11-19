WWE Officially Announces NXT TakeOver: WarGames 4

For the fourth straight year, WWE is bringing back WarGames as an upcoming NXT TakeOver special.

During Wednesday’s episode of NXT, the company announced that the NXT TakeOver: WarGames 4 event is slated to go down on Sunday, December 6th.

WWE aired a video package featuring Shotzi Blackheart. She also was included in the video package for Halloween Havoc that served as a special themed episode of NXT TV last month.

What’s interesting is that Shotzi stated in the video that both she and Candice LeRae will be going to war. As of this writing, there’s no word yet on if they will be featured in a Women’s WarGames Match, but it’s possible.

Blackheart and LeRae have been feuding in storylines dating back to before the NXT Great American Bash event. LeRae and Indi Hartwell took out Blackheart on NXT after LeRae had picked up a victory over Toni Storm.

WWE has yet to announce a location for the show, but it’s expected to take place in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

Last year’s show was headlined by Team Ciampa (Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic & Kevin Owens) defeating The Undisputed ERA (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong).

The gimmick match was originally used in the NWA and later held annually in WCW.

Eric Bischoff Talks Why He “Didn’t Really Like” WarGames

