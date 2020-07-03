WWE Officials Furious Over NXT Great American Bash Spoiler Leaking

WWE is slated to air its night 2 episode of NXT Great American Bash next week. The company taped the show on Thursday, but due to one developmental talent, a major result got leaked.

Keith Lee and Adam Cole will be competing for both the NXT North American and World Titles in a Winner Takes All Match on the show that is likely to be the main event.

For whatever reason, one half of Indus Sher, Saurav Gurjar, decided to share a photo of the winner. We won’t spoil it here, but for those who haven’t seen it, click here.

Bryan Alvarez noted on the latest episode of the Bryan and Vinny Show that company officials within WWE are “furious” about the leak and this was purely a mistake on the part of Gurjar.

WWE NXT Great American Bash – Night 2

WWE has confirmed four bouts for the card. Here is the updated lineup:

North American Champion Keith Lee vs. NXT Champion Adam Cole – Winner Takes All match

Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde vs. Drake Maverick and Breezango – Six-Man Tag Team Match

Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae – street fight

Mercedes Martinez vs TBA

