WWE Payback 2020 Results: Roman Reigns Wins Universal Title, Keith Lee vs. Orton

WWE Payback aired from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center. The Fiend put his Universal Championship on the line against Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns in the main event.

Payback 2020 Results

Riott Squad def. The IIconics (Kickoff Show) Bobby Lashley def. Apollo Crews to become the new United States Champion Big E def. Sheamus Matt Riddle def. King Corbin Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler def. Bayley & Sasha Banks to become the new Women’s Tag Team Champions Keith Lee def. Randy Orton Rey & Dominik Mysterio def. Seth Rollins & Murphy Roman Reigns def. The Fiend, Braun Strowman to become the new Universal Champion

- Advertisement -

Here are the takeaways from WWE Payback 2020:

Bobby Lashley Captured The US Title

Apollo Crews defended the United States Championship against Bobby Lashley tonight at Payback. MVP and Shelton Benjamin were ringside for the match.

Match Recap: Lashley and Crews locked up in the middle of the ring to start off the match. Lashley showed off his strength by slamming Crews to the mat. Apollo got back up but Lashley knocked him right back down with a shoulder tackle.

Crews connected with a Dropkick and then sent Lashley out of the ring. Apollo hit a Moonsault off the ring apron and started trash talking with Benjamin and MVP. Back in the ring, Lashley took back control and slammed Apollo across the top rope and Crews fell to the floor outside the ring.

Lashley lifted Crews up on his shoulders and slammed Apollo into the ring post. Lashley brought Crews back in the ring and planted him with a Fallaway Slam. Lashley followed it up with the Dominator and went for the cover but Crews kicked out at two. Crews battled back and connected with a Crossbody.

Apollo sent Lashley to the corner and hit him with a Splash. Crews followed it up with a Spinebuster and a Standing Moonsault for a one count. Crews then hit a Frog Splash and went for the cover but Lashley somehow was able to kick out at two.

Crews unloaded some strikes on Lashley in the corner but Lashley escaped and hit a massive Chokeslam. Lashley locked in the Full Nelston for the submission victory. Bobby Lashley is the new United States Champion. After the match, Apollo attacked Lashley and said he is getting his US Title back.

The United States Championship now belongs to 'The Hurt Business'.



And NEW United States Champion: @fightbobby! #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/gPRhKwAO1Z — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 30, 2020

Big E Outlasted Sheamus

Big E squared off against Sheamus tonight at Payback.

Match Recap: Sheamus absolutely dominated the first several minutes of the match and focused on Big E’ knee. Sheamus locked in the Cloverleaf but Big E was able to reach the bottom rope to break the hold.

Big E sent Sheamus out of the ring with a Back Body Drop and followed it up with a Spear through the ropes. Back in the ring, Big E went for the Big Ending but Sheamus countered into a Heel Hook in the middle of the ring. Big E broke the hold with a few punches but Sheamus caught him with a knee to the face for a near fall. Sheamus went for the Brogue Kick but Big E countered with a Powerbomb. Big E followed it up with the Big Ending for the pinfall victory.

Opinion: Payback is off to a very good with back to back solid matches. I thought Sheamus and Big E had a great match tonight. It was physical and Big E got his ass kicked for a lot of it but still was able to come through at the end. I hope this is just the beginning for Big E and we get to see an awesome singles run in the near future.

He told YOU. ??



This is just the beginning for @WWEBigE as he singlehandedly puts away @WWESheamus at #WWEPayback! pic.twitter.com/1q8CN9BK3J — WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2020

Matt Riddle Conquered King Corbin

Matt Riddle faced King Corbin in the third match of the night. Corbin leveled Riddle with a Clothesline before the match officially started.

Match Recap: The bell rang and Corbin stomped the hell out of Riddle in the corner of the ring. Riddle battled back and applied a Kimura Lock in the middle of the ring. Corbin countered into a Body Slam and rested against the ropes for a moment. Riddle capitalized and locked in a Sleeper Hold.

Corbin escaped and hit a Side Slam for a two count. Matt Riddle caught Corbin with a kick to the side of the head that sent the King out of the ring. Back in the ring, Riddle hit the Broton and followed it up with a running knee to the face for a two count. Matt hit Corbin with a shot to the midsection and the King fell to the ropes. Corbin connected with an awesome Deep Six and went for the cover but Riddle was able to kick out at the last moment.

King Corbin hit Riddle with several strikes to the back but Matt caught him in a Triangle submission. Riddle then hit the Bro to Sleep and made his way to the top rope. Riddle hit the Floating Bro for the pinfall victory. After the match, King Corbin attacked Matt Riddle backstage and beat him down before referees broke it up.

Opinion: I thought the build to this match was bad but Riddle and Corbin delivered a solid match tonight. Corbin’s tweet right before the match was more entertaining that this entire feud.