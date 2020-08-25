Tuesday, August 25, 2020

WWE Payback: 4 Matches Set For Sunday’s PPV

WWE has started booking the card for the Payback PPV in a week

By Anutosh Bajpai
WWE Payback 2020
With only a week of gap between SummerSlam and Payback, it was inevitable that WWE would book several matches for the short-notice PPV on this week’s episode of Raw.

That expectation was realized, as WWE announced three title matches (and Keith Lee’s main roster debut) Monday night at the ThunderDome.

The first match which was announced earlier was the return bout for Roman Reigns who will be involved in a triple threat match against Braun Strowman and ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship.

The company has also announced a United States title match between Apollo Crews and Bobby Lashley and a rematch between Randy Orton and Keith Lee for the Payback PPV after their bout on Raw ended in a disqualification.

Though probably the most surprising match which was announced is for the Women’s Tag Team Championships.

It will see the current champions Bayley and Sasha Banks defending their titles against the unlikely team of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

This match was put together after Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler had several interactions during the show and Jax managed to convince the former NXT Women’s Champion that they can win the tag titles together.

WWE Payback Card

The Payback PPV will be taking place this Sunday, August 30 from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. You can check out the current standing match card for the event below:

  • Universal Championship Triple Threat No Holds Barred Match: Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
  • Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley
  • United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Apollo Crews
  • Singles Match: Randy Orton vs. Keith Lee

