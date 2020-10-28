WWE PC Experiencing Another COVID-19 Outbreak

Another COVID-19 outbreak is reportedly taking place at the WWE Performance Center currently. The outbreak could impact performers that are scheduled for tonight’s Halloween Havoc NXT event.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, tonight’s NXT show will likely have to be changed from what was originally planned.

“There have been reports that (the outbreak) includes people scheduled for NXT’s Halloween Havoc show Wednesday and that aspects of the show are going to have to be changed,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

While a source in WWE indicated that no NXT television regulars have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, it is not clear if some may have to quarantine after being in contact with someone who has.

If I've learnt anything from this pandemic it's that a lot of people are real selfish PIECES OF TRASH. — Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) October 28, 2020

WWE is also planning on allowing 100 live fans to attend the show inside what is now dubbed the Capitol Wrestling Center.

As of this writing, the following matches are scheduled for tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc show: