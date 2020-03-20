WWE Planning Ambitious Taping Schedule Over The Next Week, WrestleMania Could Be Included

WWE continues to not only make changes to their weekly television shows but also its next pay-per-view event, WrestleMania 36.

On Thursday evening, John Pollock of POST Wrestling reported that the company is planning an “ambitious” taping schedule for Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown that would see all episodes be in the can.

This schedule could also mean WrestleMania just weeks before its scheduled dates.

Per the report, WWE plans to pre-tape the March 23rd and March 30th editions of RAW and the March 27th and April 3rd editions of SmackDown over the next week. These episodes will include the go-home shows for each brand.

Also, one source told him both nights of WrestleMania could also be pre-taped, while another source was unsure if that was the plan.

This is all being done due to the uncertainty of the outbreak of the coronavirus in the United States, which has forced WWE to cancel shows and air all episodes of their weekly programs from their training facility, Performance Center.

As of this writing, there’s no word yet on the format of these weekly shows and whether WWE plans to air a mix of recent archived content with a handful of new matches.

With the recommendations of how many people can be part of large public gatherings decreasing by the week, if just one talent or crew tests positive after working a show then it could shut down any efforts at producing live content at any time.

Thus, the plans mentioned above are being talked about.

WrestleMania To Be Held As Two-Night Event From Multiple Locations