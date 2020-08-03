Next WWE Draft Planned for October

WWE is planning to hold the annual draft in October this year once again, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.

WWE had 5 dates under consideration for next ‘Superstar Shakeup.’ Company officials have since narrowed it down to two possible dates in October.

Last year’s draft saw The Street Profits being called up to the main roster. There is no word yet on if NXT stars will be included in the draft but it’s very likely that the brand will be represented in some capacity this year as well.

The drafts last year took place in October, one week after SmackDown moved to Fox Network. It started on the blue branded show and concluded on the Raw episode the following week.

A number of big names switched brands during the last drafts. The most notable moves included the then Universal Champion Bray Wyatt moving to SmackDown and people like Randy Orton and Kevin Owens being moved to Raw.

The WWE Champion Brock Lesnar who won the title from Kofi Kingston on SmackDown’s Fox Premiere then quit the Blue Branded show and later joined Monday Night Raw.

Now it would be interesting to see if the Black and Yellow brand of the company is also included in the shake up and if the company adjusts the format of the event to incorporate moves from NXT into the drafts this year.