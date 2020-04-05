WWE Planning To Move Forward With Friday’s SmackDown TV Taping From Secret Location

WWE is moving forward with plans to have a new episode of SmackDown this coming Friday night.

It’s been well documented that WWE taped several episodes of RAW, NXT, SmackDown, and WrestleMania 36 last week at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

These tapings will include Monday’s episode of RAW and Wednesday’s NXT episode. However, there were no matches taped for Friday Night SmackDown this week.

Original plans called for WWE to tape SmackDown from the Performance Center. However, those plans will have to be changed due to a statewide lockdown that went into effect last Friday and expires on April 30 after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made the order.

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio episode that WWE is still planning to tape SmackDown sometime this week.

In fact, WWE is trying to keep the location of the tapings secret but the belief is that it will take place in a shutdown state.

Vince McMahon was on a conference call that took place on Saturday along with other commissioners of sports leagues.

This is where President Donald Trump told the commissioners that he expects arenas and stadiums to be able to welcome fans by August or September.

Edge Confirms He Had Talks With AEW Prior To WWE Return