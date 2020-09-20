Saturday, September 19, 2020

WWE Possibly Protecting Top Star With Clash Of Champions Match Stipulation

Here’s why WWE may have added the stipulation to this title match

By Andrew Ravens
WWE Clash of Champions
WWE Clash of Champions

Although the card for this year’s WWE Clash of Champions isn’t finalized yet, the top matches for it have been revealed. 

That includes WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defending the title in an ambulance match. As of this writing, McIntyre is scheduled to defend the title against Randy Orton, who has been off television for a week with a storyline injury. 

- Advertisement -

There is a chance that WWE adds Keith Lee to the match and replaces Orton as there is an open-ended booking. Up to this point, there have been some signs in place of Orton potentially winning the title here although that isn’t confirmed. 

Not only did he drop a loss to McIntyre in their first encounter at SummerSlam, but did get beat by Lee at Payback and there has been talk of Orton being the champion heading into the third match with Edge at WrestleMania 37. 

Dave Meltzer noted in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “the one thing the ambulance match does is it allows them to protect McIntyre from taking a pin while getting the title off him.”

This pay-per-view event takes place next Sunday. 

Trending Articles

Results

WWE SmackDown Results (9/18): Samoan Street Fight, Bayley Attacks Sasha Banks

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso faced King Corbin and Sheamus in...
Read more
WWE

Pete Dunne Has A New Role In WWE NXT UK

Along with being a full-time star for WWE, Pete Dunne has also got a new role in the company. 
Read more
NJPW

Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 1

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived! Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription....
Read more
WWE

Undertaker Reveals If He Ever Talked To Sting About A Potential Dream Match

Sting vs. The Undertaker is one of the biggest dream matches of the wrestling history which never took place despite both the...
Read more
WWE

WWE Possibly Protecting Top Star With Clash Of Champions Match Stipulation

Although the card for this year’s WWE Clash of Champions isn’t finalized yet, the top matches for it have been revealed. 
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

NJPW

Live Results: NJPW G1 Climax Day 2

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived! Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only...
Read more
WWE

WWE Possibly Protecting Top Star With Clash Of Champions Match Stipulation

Although the card for this year’s WWE Clash of Champions isn’t finalized yet, the top matches for it have been revealed. 
Read more
Wrestling News

Ryback on ‘Third Party’ Ban in WWE: “Everything Vince McMahon Put Out Is All Bullsh*t”

Former WWE Superstar Ryback recently discussed Vince McMahon and WWE 'barring' Superstars from using third party sites as a revenue stream. You...
Read more
AEW

John Morrison Reveals Talks With AEW Before Signing with WWE

WWE Smackdown Superstar John Morrison recently appeared on the Chris Van Vliet podcast. The 'Shaman of Sexy' discussed a number of topics...
Read more
WWE

Original Clash Of Champions Plans For Raw Women’s Championship

While WWE seems to be building towards a match between Asuka and Zelina Vega for the Raw women's championship at the upcoming...
Read more
Impact

Rich Swann Talks Wale & Mark Henry Getting Him Into WWE

Rich Swann will be in the main event of Impact Wrestling's Bound For Glory PPV next month. The former X-Division and WWE...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jon Moxley To Wrestle At Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport PPV

AEW World Champion and IWGP United States Champion, Jon Moxley, has signed on to compete at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport PPV next month....
Read more
Wrestling News

Melina Denies Reports She’s Signed With WWE

It was reported yesterday that Melina had signed with WWE and was due to return to the company soon. The initial report...
Read more
WWE

Undertaker Reveals If He Ever Talked To Sting About A Potential Dream Match

Sting vs. The Undertaker is one of the biggest dream matches of the wrestling history which never took place despite both the...
Read more
NJPW

Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 1

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived! Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription....
Read more
WWE

Ladder Match Set For WWE Clash Of Champions

Two new matches have been announced for the upcoming WWE Clash of Champions PPV. WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (9/18): Samoan Street Fight, Bayley Attacks Sasha Banks

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso faced King Corbin and Sheamus in...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC