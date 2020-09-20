WWE Possibly Protecting Top Star With Clash Of Champions Match Stipulation

Although the card for this year’s WWE Clash of Champions isn’t finalized yet, the top matches for it have been revealed.

That includes WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defending the title in an ambulance match. As of this writing, McIntyre is scheduled to defend the title against Randy Orton, who has been off television for a week with a storyline injury.

There is a chance that WWE adds Keith Lee to the match and replaces Orton as there is an open-ended booking. Up to this point, there have been some signs in place of Orton potentially winning the title here although that isn’t confirmed.

Not only did he drop a loss to McIntyre in their first encounter at SummerSlam, but did get beat by Lee at Payback and there has been talk of Orton being the champion heading into the third match with Edge at WrestleMania 37.

Dave Meltzer noted in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “the one thing the ambulance match does is it allows them to protect McIntyre from taking a pin while getting the title off him.”

This pay-per-view event takes place next Sunday.