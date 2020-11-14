WWE Posting Job Adverts for Twitch Expansion

WWE recently hit the news again with their ongoing ‘third party’ edicts and are under pressure regarding the independent contractor statuses of on-screen talent. This maelstrom was caused by the release of Zelina Vega this weekend, confirmed around the time that she tweeted “I support unionization.”

WWE also has a job posting advertised online for their own expansion on the Twitch platform. The company are looking for a GFX Motion Designer, to help “create motion graphics, animation and content optimized for Twitch.”

You can check out the full job listing below:

GFX Motion Designer, Twitch

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Advanced Media Group is responsible for the company’s social platforms, original short form digital series and the OTT subscription service, the WWE Network.

The Role

We are seeking an enthusiastic, detail-oriented Motion Graphics Designer. To work within WWE’s growing Advanced Media Group, specifically for Twitch. This position will create motion graphics, animation and content optimized for Twitch and digital/social media platforms. Candidate will see projects from concept to finish.

Design & animate on-air graphics packages (titles, lower thirds, transitions, etc.)

Create corresponding style guides and AE templates

Work closely with video producers and creative leads to meet video calendar

Fulfill requests from social media producers to solve daily video graphics needs

Report to Senior Motion Art Director

Qualifications

4+ years of motion graphics for digital platforms

Accustom to the speed of daily, video production for the internet, second screen appearances

Experience with news & entertainment graphics for digital videos

Excellent typography skills

Sense of screen layout, image cropping and photo/video selection

Knowledge of current web motion design best practices and emerging trends

Comfortable with a multi-disciplinary environment of creative, tech and product

Mature; respectful of business needs, shipping dates and “real world” challenges

Work within various video formats and platforms (Twitch, IG, Facebook, Snapchat, etc.)

Adobe After Effects & Creative Suite required; Cinema 4D and modeling tools helpful

Entertainment brand experience preferred

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Portfolio must be submitted with application