WWE Producer Jamie Noble Tests Positive For COVID-19

WWE producer and former wrestler, Jamie Noble, announced on his social media that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He joins Kayla Braxton, Renee Young, and Adam Pearce as WWE employees who have publicly announced having contracted the virus.

“Not how we expect this month to go! Covid-19 has hit home. Prayers for me and my family will be greatly appreciated!” Noble wrote on Instagram.

Noble’s Instagram page has since gone private. Kayla Braxton also took her social media offline shortly after she announced she had contracted the virus a second time. Young and Pearce’s social media posts about testing positive are still public, however.

WWE has since announced they plan to test everyone for COVID-19 before filming shows for the foreseeable future. They also reportedly said friends and family will not be permitted into the Performance Center for upcoming tapings as they had been in recent weeks.

WWE is back taping inside the Performance Center today and tomorrow. In spite of the positive coronavirus tests, WWE will be taping Smackdown and RAW beginning at 12 PM est. today. The company will also be back in the Performance Center tomorrow for more tapings.