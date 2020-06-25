WWE Producer Reveals He’s Tested Positive For COVID-19

Former NWA World Heavyweight Champion and current WWE producer, Adam Pearce, has announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Pearce posted the following to Twitter to announce the news:

Covid was NOT on my birthday list. pic.twitter.com/PbGol7w30H — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 25, 2020

2nd time around, still not horrible! https://t.co/ih0QMBcaSp — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 23, 2020

Thinking of you! Hope you feel better soon! — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) June 25, 2020

Ya heard me — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 25, 2020

Get well soon ! — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 25, 2020

Pearce seemingly confirming he has tested positive for the virus comes on the heels of reports that several in WWE have. Renee Young was the first to admit publicly to having tested positive for the virus. According to recent reports, she is feeling better today after having been bed-ridden with the virus. Young’s husband, Jon Moxley, has tested negative for the virus but could still have it. There is a delay between contracting the virus and when it can be detected.

“She was pretty sick, that’s why she got tested,” said Dave Meltzer. “I mean, she’s doing fairly well now, she’s doing a lot better than she was doing or better than she was doing yesterday. I was told they are pretty confident that the worst is over.”

Adam Pearce In Wrestling

The 41-year-old held the NWA World Championship 5x between 2007 and 2012. He is also a former PWG Champion. Pearce first started with WWE as a guest trainer in 2013 and eventually signed on full-time in 2015. He was with Ring of Honor from 2005 until 2010. Pearce also was the head booker for Championship Wrestling from Hollywood.