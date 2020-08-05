WWE Provides Dexter Lumis Injury Update

WWE Digital has provided a medical update on NXT Superstar Dexter Lumis. Lumis suffered an ankle injury during his Triple Threat match against Finn Balor and Timothy Thatcher on last week’s episode of the black-and-gold brand.

Lumis’s ankle injury was initially reported on last week’s NXT Injury Report. Since then, however, it is now feared to be worse than first thought. The NXT Superstar reportedly suffered an osteochondral lesion to his talus after the matchup. Lumis would win the Triple Threat matchup, besting both Balor and Thatcher and earning a place at NXT TakeOver XXX.

However, with the “growing severity of his ankle injury,” WWE Digital speculated over Dexter Lumis’s ability to participate in the North American Championship Ladder Match at the event.

NXT has been featuring several Triple Threat matchups over the past few weeks. Like Lumis, the winners of these clashes are being put into a 5-man Ladder Match for the North American Championship. At the time of writing, Lumis is still scheduled to be a part of the match. Bronson Reed has also earned his spot into the match. Tonight’s episode of NXT sees Oney Lorcan, Damien Priest and NXT UK’s Ridge Holland vie for the next open spot.

NXT TakeOver XXX takes place on August 22 from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.