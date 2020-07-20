WWE Storyline Update On Rey Mysterio’s Medical Condition

WWE has issued a medical update on Rey Mysterio following his loss to Seth Rollins during their "Eye for an Eye" match at Extreme Rules.

Issuing a storyline update on Mysterio’s current condition, WWE wrote:

“After the sickening conclusion of the Eye for an Eye Match, Charly Caruso provided an update on the condition of Rey Mysterio. Mysterio was rushed to a local medical facility to be treated for a potential globe luxation.”

The update continued, “Medical experts were optimistic that if the optic nerve is not severed and there is not too much strain on the blood vessels and nerves that connect the eye to the rest of the head, there’s a chance Mysterio can maintain his vision.”

Last night’s “Eye for an Eye” confrontation took place during WWE’s The Horror Show at Extreme Rules event. It was the first time this match type has taken place. A victor could only be declared after they had forced an eyeball out of their opponent’s skull.

Several reports suggested WWE would use CGI or effects to pull off the conclusion to the match. However, that ultimately wasn’t the case. Instead, the ending came after Rollins forced Mysterio’s eye into the corner of the ring steps. Once he had seen what he had done and realization set in, Rollins would throw up at ringside.