WWE Provides Update On Rey Mysterio’s Condition

Following having his eyeball extracted in storyline at Extreme Rules, WWE has offered an update on Rey Mysterio’s condition. According to the latest report from WWE.com, Mysterio’s eye has been re-attached, he is regaining his vision, and a return to the ring is expected.

“WWE Digital has learned that Rey Mysterio’s vision is improving slowly each day, and that his optic nerve is intact, completely secured and back in its socket. A timeline for Mysterio’s return to the ring is unknown at this time,” reads the latest update from WWE.com.

Rey Mysterio’s Free Agency Status

Rey Mysterio’s storyline medical condition may reflect how contract renewal negotiations are going between him and WWE. Mysterio has reportedly been working without a contract after a deal he signed in 2018 expired. Current speculation holds that Rey Mysterio will eventually re-sign with WWE. No new deal between the sides has reportedly been reached as of yet, however.

Mysterio is reportedly asking for a raise but Vince McMahon is saying those aren’t being given out at the moment.

“Essentially where things stand is that Mysterio had asked for a raise and been told that no raises were being offered, and that they had just let a number of wrestlers go,” wrote Dave Meltzer in a recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter.