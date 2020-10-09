Friday, October 9, 2020

WWE Pulls Star From Retribution, Sent Back To NXT

Mercedes Martinez is out

By Andrew Ravens
Mustafa Ali was revealed as the Leader Of Retribution on Raw
Mustafa Ali was revealed as the leader of Retribution on Raw

WWE has made a change to the Retribution group by removing one of its members. 

Pwinsider.com reports that Mercedes Martinez has been removed from Retribution after she had been assigned the “Retaliation” name. 

Now, she’ll be headed back to the NXT roster after being pulled from the RAW roster. Earlier this week, there had been speculation that she had been removed from the group.

As of this writing, there’s no word yet as to why she was removed and sent back to NXT. It simply could be that Vince McMahon changed his mind. She has no brand logo assigned to her name on the official WWE roster, but that is expected to change soon.

It should be noted that “Retaliation” is still listed as a member of Retribution in the official WWE Draft Pool as the group is eligible to be drafted together during RAW this Monday night. That show will be the final night of the 2020 Draft

Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, Mace, Slapjack, Reckoning, and Retaliation are listed. With that said, this could indicate that WWE has plans in place to put another Superstar behind the Reckoning gimmick.

