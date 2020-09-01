WWE RAW Drops Below 2 Million Total Viewers After Last Week’s SummerSlam Surge

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.896 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was down from last week, which did 2.028 million viewers and a 0.66 demo rating.

It has to be noted that last week’s show got a big boost thanks to it coming the night after SummerSlam. In fact, that show did the best viewership number since April 6th, the day after WrestleMania in addition to the best demo number since March.

This was the post-show for Sunday’s Payback pay-per-view event and the second episode of RAW that was held from the ThunderDome.

To compare, just one year ago, RAW averaged 2.507 million viewers.Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Raw, courtesy of Showbuzzdaily.com:

Hour 1: 2.104 million, 0.63 in the 18-49 Demo

Hour 2: 1.882 million, 0.59 in the 18-49 Demo

Hour 3: 1.703 million, 0.53 in the 18-49 Demo

RAW featured three singles match that served as qualifying matches for the main event that saw Keith Lee, Randy Orton, and Seth Rollins to determine the new #1 contender for the WWE Title and challenge Drew McIntyre for the strap at Clash of Champions.

SmackDown Viewership

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 2.144 million viewers on FOX. This is down from the 2.198 million viewers that the show did for the previous week.

SmackDown averaged 2.181 million viewers in the fast nationals, which was up from the 2.168 million viewers a week ago. This number measured the top metered markets.

The first hour drew 2.210 million viewers while the second hour did 2.151 million viewers. For comparison, the first show of last week’s show did 2.189 million viewers while the second hour did 2.146 million viewers.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demos, the same from the 0.60 rating as last week’s show.