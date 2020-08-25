Tuesday, August 25, 2020

WWE RAW Tops 2 Million Viewers For SummerSlam Fallout From The ThunderDome

Ratings are in

By Andrew Ravens
WWE RAW
Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 2.028 million viewers with a 0.66 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was up from last week, which did 1.643 million viewers and a 0.48 demo rating.

This was the best Raw viewership since the day after WrestleMania (April 6th) and the best demo rating since March 23rd. Just one year ago, RAW averaged 2.528 million viewers.

This was the post-show for Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event and the first episode of RAW that was held from the ThunderDome. The first ThunderDome SmackDown also saw a ratings boost, as seen below.

Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Raw, courtesy of Showbuzzdaily.com:

  • Hour 1: 2.140 million, 0.72 in the 18-49 Demo
  • Hour 2: 2.045 million, 0.66 in the 18-49 Demo
  • Hour 3: 1.900 million, 0.62 in the 18-49 Demo

The 3 hours of Raw were the 3rd, 7th and 9th most watched ‘shows’ on cable for the evening.

The post-SummerSlam edition of Raw the debut of Keith Lee and the return of Aleister Black on Kevin Owens’ show. The top matches included Randy Orton vs. Keith Lee,  Asuka vs. Sasha Banks for the RAW Women’s Championship, and RETRIBUTION interfered in the main event, which was Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy vs. Dominik & Rey Mysterio

SmackDown Viewership

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 2.198 million viewers on FOX. This is up from the 2.002 million viewers that the show did for the previous week.

SmackDown averaged 2.168 million viewers in the fast nationals, which was up from the  1.979 million viewers a week ago. This number measured the top metered markets. 

The first hour drew 2.189 million viewers while the second hour did million viewers. For comparison, the first show of last week’s show did  2.146  million viewers while the second hour did 1.880 million viewers. 

SmackDown pulled in a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demos, up from the 0.50 rating as last week’s show.

