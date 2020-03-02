WWE RAW Preview: Beth Phoenix Appearance, Several Matches Set

Unlike previous weeks of WWE Monday Night RAW, the company has announced several things in advance to get more interest from fans.

With the Super ShowDown pay-per-view event in the rearview mirror, it’s time to look ahead starting with tonight’s episode of RAW.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is fresh off his latest title defense over Ricochet at Super Showdown. The company has confirmed that he will appear on RAW to further build his program with Drew McIntyre ahead of their title match at WrestleMania 36.

Also, Seth Rollins and Murphy will defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits. This is a rematch from WWE Super ShowDown that saw the champions go over.

WWE holds this show in Brooklyn, NY at the Bell Barclays Center. WWE is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will appear live

Beth Phoenix to discuss the condition of her husband and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Edge after being attacked by Randy Orton.

Shayna Baszler will take on Asuka in a singles match.

RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Murphy will defend the titles against The Street Profits.

WWE 24/7 Champion Riddick Moss will defend his title against an unknown opponent

Join us here later tonight for our post-show RAW Takeaways feature.

Mark Henry Believes Roman Reigns Will Be Cheered Against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36