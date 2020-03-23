WWE RAW Preview: Brock Lesnar Appearance, Randy Orton’s Answer To Edge’s WM Challenge

For the second straight week, WWE’s flagship show, RAW, will not take place in front of a live crowd.

Thus, it’s time to look ahead starting with tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. The company has yet to announce any matches for the show.

We do know of a few segments that will take place on the show. One includes the response of Randy Orton to the challenge of a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania 36 from WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Edge made the challenge last week on RAW. The belief is that this is the way WWE is going to make the match official.

WWE holds this show in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. As usual, fans should expect more matches and segments to be revealed this afternoon for RAW.

WWE is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman to appear to further program with Drew McIntyre

Randy Orton to respond to Edge’s WrestleMania 36 challenge

WWE will also be creating new programs and building on the hype for existing feuds that will take place heading into the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event.

