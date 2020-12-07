Tuesday, December 8, 2020
WWE Raw Preview: Orton Enters The Firefly Fun House, Hardy vs. Lashley & More

By Michael Reichlin

Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from Orlando, Florida at the ThunderDome.

The following items have been confirmed for this week’s show:

  • Jeff Hardy will battle United States Champion Bobby Lashley in a non-title match. Hardy took a beating last week against Elias in the Symphony of Destruction match. He looks to overcome the Hurt Business leader and get back into the US title picture.
  • WWE Champion Drew McIntyre & Sheamus will team up in a 3-on-2 handicap match against AJ Styles, The Miz, & John Morrison.
  • Randy Orton has invited himself to the Firefly Fun House.

Check back later tonight for our weekly WWE Raw Results & Takeaways.

WWE has released this video looking at 2 things you “need to know” before Raw:

