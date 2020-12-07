WWE Raw Preview: Orton Enters The Firefly Fun House, Hardy vs. Lashley & More

Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from Orlando, Florida at the ThunderDome.

The following items have been confirmed for this week’s show:

Jeff Hardy will battle United States Champion Bobby Lashley in a non-title match. Hardy took a beating last week against Elias in the Symphony of Destruction match. He looks to overcome the Hurt Business leader and get back into the US title picture.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre & Sheamus will team up in a 3-on-2 handicap match against AJ Styles, The Miz, & John Morrison.

Randy Orton has invited himself to the Firefly Fun House.

Check back later tonight for our weekly WWE Raw Results & Takeaways.

WWE has released this video looking at 2 things you “need to know” before Raw: