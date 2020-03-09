WWE RAW Preview: Edge To Make Return, Elimination Chamber Fallout

The journey to the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event is over and with the show in the rearview, it’s time to look ahead starting with tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

The biggest thing thus far announced for the show is the return of WWE Hall of Famer Edge. This comes after he has been off of television since January due to him being attacked by Randy Orton, who also attacked Edge’s wife, Beth Phoenix, last week.

Elimination Chamber was a speed bump in the road for WWE storylines and now that’s it’s out of the way, WWE can put the throttle down on programs for WrestleMania 36.

WWE holds this show in Washington, D.C. at the Capital One Arena. As usual, fans should expect more matches and segments to be revealed this afternoon for RAW. WWE is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

The fallout from Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event

Edge will make his return to RAW to address Randy Orton’s recent actions

Although not confirmed, The Undertaker will reportedly make an appearance on this show

How will Becky Lynch react to facing Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36?

