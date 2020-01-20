WWE RAW Preview: Ladder Match, Royal Rumble Go-Home Show

WWE is less than a week away from their latest pay-per-view event, Royal Rumble, and the build for this show is underway, which starts on Raw

Thus, it’s time to look ahead starting with tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW on the USA Network, which has a loaded show as the company previously announced several matches for the episode.

WWE has yet to announce the main event of this show. The top match advertised thus far is Andrade defending U.S. Title against Rey Mysterio in a Ladder Match.

WWE will also be creating new programs and building on the hype for existing feuds that will take place heading into the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. WWE still needs to announce more matches for this event as well as competitors for both the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches.

WWE RAW Preview

WWE holds this show in Wichita, KS at the Intrust Bank Arena. WWE is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

Andrade to defend U.S. Title against Rey Mysterio in a Ladder Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar returns to RAW

Rusev & Liv Morgan to battle Bobby Lashley & Lana in Mixed Tag Team Match

As usual, fans should expect more matches and segments to be revealed this afternoon for RAW.

Join us here later tonight for WWE RAW Live Results and our post-show RAW Takeaways feature.