WWE RAW Preview: Lynch vs. Asuka, Eight-Man Tag Team Match

WWE has started to announce things for the latest RAW show and it features an interesting lineup.

Thus, it’s time to look ahead starting with tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW on the USA Network.

WWE has already confirmed that RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Murphy will team with The Authors of Pain to battle Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and The Viking Raiders in an eight-man tag team match will take place. The belief is that this will be the main event of the episode.

RAW Preview

WWE holds this show in Ontario, CA at the Toyota Arena. WWE is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy and The Authors of Pain vs. Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and The Viking Raiders

WWE will also be creating new programs and building on the hype for existing feuds that will take place heading into the Super ShowDown pay-per-view event.

As usual, fans should expect more matches and segments to be revealed this afternoon for RAW.

Join us here later tonight for WWE RAW Live Results and our post-show RAW Takeaways feature.